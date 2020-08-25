Cuccinelli questions whether there are enough National Guard troops in Kenosha to quell riots

Wisconsin's Democrat governor might not be doing enough to combat ongoing riots in Kenosha after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, Acting Deputy Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said Tuesday.

"The instant violence that occurs -- wanton destruction, the violent opportunists that arise -- this is a great cause for concern across America, to be seeing this sort of blatant mob violence right below the surface explode to the top," Cuccinelli said during an appearance on Fox News' "The Story." with Martha MacCallum.

"Now, I appreciate Gov. [Tony] Evers putting out 150 National Guardsmen last night and we're looking at 250 tonight, I understand. I wonder is that enough? I appreciate him going immediately to the National Guard to establish order. But last night, it wasn't enough. So, I just question whether he's doing enough fast enough."

Cuccinelli's comments came after footage emerged of massive fires in Kenosha, along with rioters destroying storefronts Monday night.

DHS recently came under fire for its attempts at protecting a federal courthouse against rioters in Portland, Ore., but the agency eventually altered its presence, claiming "state and local leaders have finally agreed to step up and do their job."

In Wisconsin, however, Evers was already performing "a heck of a lot better" than officials in Portland did, Cuccinelli told MacCallum.

"[Oregon] Gov. [Kate] Brown is sitting on 7,800 National Guardsmen and [to go through] three months of violence without calling them out is utterly irresponsible," he said. "At least Gov. Evers is trying to deal with it using the tool meant for that purpose."

Brown has criticized looting and violence in Portland while defending peaceful protesters.

“Senseless violence does not honor George Floyd’s death or create accountability,” she previously said, referring to a Black man whose May 25 death in police custody in Minneapolis set off a wave of riots and protests across the U.S.