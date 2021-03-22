Kayleigh McEnany: Biden must be asked ‘hard questions’ on border at first press conference

President Biden is set to hold his first formal press conference on Thursday, and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" that it’s imperative that he be pressed on the situation at the southern border.

MCENANY: It's incredible what the Biden White House is able to get away with ... The press needs to ask these really hard questions of him, and I’m not just saying, you know, 'What are your thoughts on the border? That’s not a sufficient checking-of-the-box question.

"They need to ask him, 'You say you blame this on Trump. Explain to me specifically how this is Trump’s fault when, in fact, numbers came down when he took historic immigration action in 2019. And [now] they’ve gone up and they’re wearing Biden t-shirts, flying Biden flags and, on camera, citing that they’re coming here because of you. He needs to be confronted that directly and that specifically."

