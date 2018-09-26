Kavanaugh's lawyer says judge won't withdraw, is 'upset' by sexual misconduct allegations

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's attorney said Wednesday her client is upset about the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him amid the process to confirm him to the nation's highest court, but won't withdraw his nomination.

Beth Wilkinson told Fox News' Bret Baier on "Special Report" that Kavanaugh is "very upset about it, because he knows he didn't do" what three women who have come forward have accused him of doing.

CHRISTINE FORD RELEASES PREPARED TESTIMONY AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING: 'I BELIEVED HE WAS GOING TO RAPE ME'

"He's a judge. He's not a television person, he's not a trial lawyer," Wilkinson said. "He's not used to talking about these things and being on television."

The attorney added that she believes Kavanaugh finds it "embarrassing in front of his family and his two daughters to talk about, you know, that he drank at times in excess when he was in college, and about dating girls, and what happened."

On Wednesday, a third woman, identified as Julie Swetnick, came forward — via her lawyer, Michael Avenatti — alleging in a "sworn declaration" that Kavanaugh was "present" during gang rapes in 1982, in which she claims she was attacked.

Prior to that, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in high school in 1982. And Deborah Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct during their time at Yale.

"If you read those allegations [that were made public Wednesday], they mean that tens and tens of men and women were involved with gang rape and binge drinking and all that goes along for years and no one reported it," Wilkinson told Fox News. "No one reported it since Judge Kavanaugh has been in this process."