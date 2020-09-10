Rove breaks down Trump boost from Latino voters: 'People in Florida remember what socialism looks like'

Recent polls of Florida show President Trump receiving strong support from Latino voters, which could help him keep the Sunshine State's 29 electoral votes in the Republican column, former deputy White House Chief of Staff told "The Daily Briefing" Thursday.

"NBC and Marist shows he's winning Hispanics by three points, he's doing well among the Cuban-Americans that are returning to their historic anti-Communist, pro-Republican roots but he's also getting support from a large number of Venezuelans and other South American immigrants in Florida," the former George W. Bush adviser told host Dana Perino.

Rove, now a Fox News contributor, added that Trump is similarly holding his own among voters of Puerto Rican descent and Caribbean descent.

"There is also a poll in Miami-Dade which shows him getting, I think, 37% of the vote from a Democratic pollster who is well-respected," Rove went on.

Trump received 34% percent of the vote in Miami-Dade in 2016 -- when he won the state by 1.2 percentage points -- while 63% of the county's vote went to Hillary Clinton. By contrast, 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden is receiving 55% percent of the Miami-Dade vote in the poll cited by Rove.

"The Obama-Biden administration naturalized relations with Cuba," Rove explained. "Trump reversed that. Now Biden is saying that he’s going to go back to that. People in Florida remember what socialism looks like and they’re reacting negatively."