Donald Trump

Judge releases more Jack Smith Trump investigation docs to the public

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered on Thursday night that additional documents be made public

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Trump says he was 'surprised' Kamala Harris skipped Al Smith dinner: 'Terrible' Video

Trump says he was 'surprised' Kamala Harris skipped Al Smith dinner: 'Terrible'

Former President Donald Trump sits down with 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Al Smith charity dinner, Vice President Harris' decision to skip the event, and his record ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The judge in former President Donald Trump's federal election interference case on Friday made public more documents from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president just weeks before the 2024 election. 

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered on Thursday night that additional documents be made public. 

The documents pertain to the appendix of exhibits in the fight over whether Trump has a level of presidential immunity that negates the charges against him.

trump and jack smith

Donald Trump and Jack Smith  (Getty Images)

Chutkan cited in the order Trump's claim that the "asymmetric release of charged allegations and related documents during early voting creates a concerning appearance of election interference." 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Fox News' Julia Johnson, Jake Gibson, David Spunt and Bill Mears contributed to this report. 

