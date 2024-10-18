Judge releases more Jack Smith Trump investigation docs to the public

The judge in former President Donald Trump's federal election interference case on Friday made public more documents from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president just weeks before the 2024 election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered on Thursday night that additional documents be made public.

The documents pertain to the appendix of exhibits in the fight over whether Trump has a level of presidential immunity that negates the charges against him.

Chutkan cited in the order Trump's claim that the "asymmetric release of charged allegations and related documents during early voting creates a concerning appearance of election interference."

