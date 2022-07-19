Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Federal Courts
Published

Judge denies Steve Bannon's request for delay to criminal contempt trial

Opening statements are expected this week following the completion of jury selection

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer , Jake Gibson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The federal judge presiding over Steve Bannon's criminal contempt trial denied the defense's request to delay the trial for one month.

Tuesday morning, the former White House aide'ss attorney Evan Corcoran asked Judge Carl Nichols for a one-month continuance following an argument between the parties over admitting into evidence letters between Bannon and the House Jan. 6 committee.

"The motion to continue is denied," Nichols stated following a short recess after the motion was formally made.

Corcoran said there was a "seismic shift" in the parties' understanding surrounding the judge's past rulings.

STEVE BANNON WILLING TO TESTIFY BEFORE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE AFTER TRUMP WAIVES EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022. Bannon is about to go to trial for criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 committee. 

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022. Bannon is about to go to trial for criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 committee.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Judge Nichols ultimately said that the letters could be admitted, although there were discussions about whether to redact portions of them to limit the scope of what jurors could see.

The judge then called for a two-hour break, saying that at 1 p.m. the parties will reconvene on the record to finalize a decision on admitting the letters. Nichols also said he may agree to delay the trial by one day.  

Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial begins Video

Bannon’s trial comes months after he was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committees requests.

The one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump had cited executive privilege in refusing to cooperate. Earlier this month, Trump declared he was waiving executive privilege regarding Bannon, clearing the way for him to testify before the committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The jury pool, which is at 22 potential jurors, is still waiting for the completion of the selection process before the trial begins with opening statements.

More from Politics