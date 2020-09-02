John James fires back at Senate opponent: I stood up against terrorists, Dem 'lies are going to bounce off'

Michigan Republican Senate hopeful John James responded to criticism from Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., who claimed he cannot stand up against President Trump or Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"I was able to stand up against terrorists," James told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "I can certainly stand up against anything that the politicians throw at me these days."

The Army veteran added, "I've actually been shot at and these lies are going to bounce off because the American people and the people in the state of Michigan know the truth."

Real Clear Politics rated the Michigan Senate race a toss-up, showing Peters over James 49% to 44.3% in the latest RCP poll average.

"The people of the state of Michigan are excited for change because Sen. Peters is running on a record of failure and lies," James said.

"Democrats are terrified – putting four ads up against me in the past week – because I not only threaten this seat, I threaten their entire narrative," the GOP candidate said.

"To insinuate that I can't think for myself or stand up for myself when the Democrats have a presidential nominee who says that Blacks don't have diversity of thought, I think is unconscionable," James said, "and Sen. Peters still hasn't spoke spoken for that."

While James said he isn't focused on polls, he said he's focused on the people.

"When I go around the state of Michigan both from rural America that's been forgotten and urban America that's been neglected, people are looking at Gary Peters and looking at the fact that he's been in office for 30 years, he's been in Washington for 10, he's been in the Senate for six, and he's talking about delivering on promises that he's failed," James said.

"I'm excited to be able to bring new and exciting leadership," James said.