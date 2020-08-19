Jill Biden says Kamala Harris was her veepstakes pick, too

In a series of interviews the morning after her speech at the Democratic National Convention, Jill Biden said vice presidential Democratic nominee Kamala Harris was her pick to win the so-called 2020 "veepstakes," too.

"Kamala's fierce and she's strong, and she's tough," the former second lady told hosts Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "She'll be a good debater, and more than that, she'll be a good partner for Joe."

Biden, who admires strong women, said Harris is what her husband needs in the White House: "a partner to help him govern."

"He always said that he and Barack had a really tight relationship and that they shared the same values. And that is what he has with Kamala," she remarked.

Earlier on "CBS This Morning," Jill Biden told host Gayle King that the Democrats have "a great ticket."

Harris, the junior U.S. senator from California and former attorney general, is set to speak at the DNC on Wednesday evening alongside Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

On Tuesday, with just 76 days until the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden was officially named the Democratic presidential nominee.

But his status as the left's frontrunner wasn't always apparent. Geist asked Jill Biden about the campaign's previous performance in states such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

She replied that while it was a "tough time," her husband was "always optimistic."

"He said to me, 'Jill, hold on. Hold on. Wait till we get to South Carolina.' And, then we went into South Carolina and South Carolina gave us wings," she recalled. "Now, I feel like we're flying."

National polling data has been conflicted over the past couple of weeks and Biden is looking to pull some voters away from President Trump during his Thursday night speech concluding the DNC.