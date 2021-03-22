Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jen Psaki dodges question about whether Biden saw doctor after fall

Biden stumbled twice and fell as he scaled the stairs to Air Force One

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Reporters pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki on whether President Biden was seen by a doctor after falling up the stairs boarding Air Force One on Friday – and Psaki appeared to dodge the question.

"First off, before I get to my other questions, just checking on the president. He fell going up the stairs to Air Force One on Friday. Is he doing OK?" a reporter asked during Monday's press briefing.

"He's 100% fine. I don't know if you've been up those steps, they're a little tricky sometimes," Psaki responded.

"Did he see a doctor? Did he have to see a doctor over it?" the reporter said.

"I'm not aware of that being required. There's, of course, a doctor who travels with the president, any president of the United States, but I'm not aware of it needing actual extensive medical attention," Psaki said.

President Joe Biden holds onto the hand rail as he stumbles while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden holds onto the hand rail as he stumbles while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

When another reporter pointed out that Psaki didn't answer "no," she returned to the subject. 

"Well, I'm not trying to be. There's a doctor who travels with him. He was walking around, as you all saw, by the end of the day. So I'm just trying to be completely transparent. He's absolutely fine as he was on Friday, was this weekend. He spent the weekend at Camp David. He's good," she said.

Biden stumbled twice and fell as he scaled the stairs to Air Force One on Friday at Joint Base Andrews. 

The president was briskly climbing the stairs to the presidential jet before appearing to trip, attempting to gather himself, then tripping again. A reporter in the pool following Biden reported that it was a windy day at Andrews.

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Patrick Ward contributed to this report.

