Jeb Bush warns people 'are going to really feel betrayed' by Trump

Jeb Bush stepped back into the political arena Monday to rip primary campaign nemesis and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump -- claiming he will not build a border wall as promised and “people are going to really feel betrayed” by the billionaire.

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast Monday, Trump’s former 2016 rival praised the business mogul for his ability to shape and respond to the media, calling him a master on how the media works.

“He's a master at understanding how the media works. More than anybody I've ever seen in politics,” Bush said. “And kudos for him for kind of creating the environment and then manipulating the environment to his effect.”

However, Bush said that ultimately people will be frustrated when Trump’s most controversial campaign promises are unfulfilled.

“The tragedy of this though is that there isn't going to be a wall built. And Mexico's not going to pay for it. And there's not going to be a ban on Muslims. None of that is, this was all, like, a alternative universe that he created,” Bush said.

Bush also said that he will not be voting for either candidate in the November election.

“I can't vote for Donald Trump and I can't vote for Hillary Clinton. It breaks my heart,” he said.