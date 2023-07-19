Omar leads Squad boycott of Israeli president's speech to Congress

Progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other members of the "squad" skipped out on Wednesday’s speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, highlighting the fractures within the Democratic Party over support for Israel.

Herzog addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

His visit comes amid fallout over Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., calling Israel a "racist state" over the weekend. Though she walked back her comments somewhat, they were still met with fierce criticism from both sides of the aisle.

The furor led Republicans to force a vote on a resolution that said Israel was neither a racist nor apartheid state – which was overwhelmingly supported by all but ten Democrats, nine who voted "no" and one who simply voted "present." Jayapal voted with the majority that said Israel was not racist.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the only Palestinian-American in Congress and among the nine to vote against the resolution, announced earlier this week: "In solidarity with the Palestinian people and all those who have been harmed by Israel's apartheid government, I will be boycotting President Herzog’s joint address to Congress."

Omar unleashed on Twitter last week and said was the first "Squad" member to say she wouldn't attend. She said there was "no way in hell" she was attending the speech.

She wrote in all capital letters: "WE SHOULD NOT BE INVITING THE PRESIDENT OF ISRAEL—A GOVERNMENT WHO UNDER ITS CURRENT PRIME MINISTER BARRED THE FIRST TWO MUSLIM WOMEN ELECTED TO CONGRESS FROM VISITING THE COUNTRY—TO GIVE A JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS."

Ocasio-Cortez’s office and the office of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., confirmed to The Times Of Israel that they would not be attending.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., cited progressives’ earlier boycott of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to Congress in his announcement. "From Israel to India, we must hold our allies accountable when it comes to human rights violations and the abuses of far-right governments, which is why I will not be attending Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address," he said.

"At this time, although Herzog is viewed as a centrist statesman, he has not yet shown the actions of pro-democracy and a pro-peace agenda. I strongly support a democratic Israel and a Palestinian state that are able to thrive with peace and security," Bowman added.

All had voted against the Republican-led pro-Israel resolution on Tuesday.

GOP lawmakers have rejected progressives’ criticism of the critical U.S. ally and accused them of antisemitism at a time when it’s on the rise around the world.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Democrats’ planned boycott antisemitic and "unfortunate."

"I think antisemitism shouldn't be anywhere, and especially it shouldn't be inside Congress," he said.