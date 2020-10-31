Fox News live Election Day results feature marathon coverage

Fox News Channel, Fox News Digital and Fox News Radio will provide breaking coverage of Election Day, as Democrats and Republicans fight to the bitter end for control of the Senate and the White House.

Special live election coverage runs through Wednesday.

On election night, "Special Report"’s Bret Baier and "The Story"’s Martha MacCallum headline marathon coverage for Fox News Democracy 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. ET from New York for an eight-hour live special. Other Fox anchors and contributors will join them to provide commentary and analysis.

DEMS GRASP AT OPPORTUNITIES IN RED STATES AS ELECTION DAY LOOMS

FoxNews.com and the Fox News mobile app will feature up-to-the-minute election news, results, and information.

Fox News Digital will be updated with real-time data for users to track the presidential race, congressional races, gubernatorial races, and ballot measures.

In the app, viewers can customize which races they follow under the “My Races” section to follow along with their favorite contests.

FOX News Radio will feature special election night coverage live on the FOX News Mobile App and FNR-affiliated stations starting at 6 p.m. ET. Beginning with two half-hour specials featuring the hit podcasts "The Campaign with Bret Baier" and "Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What," coverage of the main event will be led by FNR’s national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar. FNR correspondents from around the country will join, as will FNC contributors and experts.