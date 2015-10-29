How many tweets does it take to get a lawmaker's attention?

A new report says it takes about 30 tweets for a constituent message to influence a lawmaker on Capitol Hill.

Congressional Management Foundation (CMF), a nonprofit with a mission to help Congress recognize 21st-century technological and social patterns, has released the results of a poll it conducted last year that asked congressional staffers about lawmakers' consideration of the public interest.

Eighty percent of House and Senate communications and legislative staffers admitted that once 30 or so Twitter messages are directed at a member of Congress on a certain issue, that was enough to influence the lawmaker's decision or position.

"Congress does actually listen to constituents, despite what you saw on 'House of Cards,'" Bradford Fitch, president and CEO of CMF, told the Washington Examiner. "Members of Congress use social media like an instant focus group on their ideas."

