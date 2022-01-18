Expand / Collapse search
US condemns Houthi drone attack on UAE oil facility

The attack killed three people and sparked a fire at an airport nearby

The White House said it "strongly condemns" a deadly attack from Yemen's Houthi rebels on an Abu Dhabi oil facility on Monday that killed three people and sparked a fire at a nearby airport. 

"Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

