House passes criminal justice reform bill, sending it to Trump’s desk

Congress approved a sweeping bipartisan criminal justice reform bill on Thursday, handing President Trump a major legislative victory on an issue championed by his White House.

The House approved the bill, sending it to Trump's desk for his signature. The legislation was approved earlier this week by the Senate, 87-12. The passage marks a win for Trump as well as his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who advocated for the bill in the face of conservative resistance.

The legislation would give federal judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boost prisoner rehabilitation efforts. It also would reduce life sentences for some drug offenders with three convictions, or "three strikes," to 25 years. Another provision would allow about 2,600 federal prisoners sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before August 2010 the opportunity to petition for a reduced penalty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The changes were aimed at addressing concerns that the nation's war on drugs has exploded the prison population without helping people prepare for their return to society.

After the Senate passed the measure earlier this week, Trump claimed the bill would communities safer, and "provide hope and a second chance, to those who earn it." He also said he looked forward to signing it.

While the bill passed both chambers comfortably, it had seen some passionate resistance from conservatives, led by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who introduced amendments including one that would require victims be notified before a prisoner was released early.

But an array of liberal and conservative advocacy groups also rallied in support of the bill. The Koch brothers-backed group, Americans for Prosperity, applauded senators for putting "policy ahead of politics." The American Civil Liberties Union said the bill was "by no means perfect. But we are in the midst of a mass incarceration crisis, and the time to act is now."

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.