House passes annual defense bill with extension of controversial surveillance tool

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved Congress's annual defense policy bill just before leaving Washington for the holidays.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024 passed 310 to 118, with a majority of Republicans and Democrats voting for it.

In addition to laying out the next year's Pentagon policy priorities, this year's bill also includes an extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's (FISA) Section 702, a tool that allows the intelligence community to spy on foreign nationals outside the U.S. without a warrant, even if the person on the other side of their communications is an American citizen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.