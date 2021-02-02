GOP lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committees as Dems press to drop Taylor Greene from panel

House GOP lawmakers are seeking this week to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from her committee assignments as Democrats push for similar action against embattled Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Fox News has learned.

The House is set to consider a measure this week that calls for Taylor Greene, a controversial first-term lawmaker known for his support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, from her assignment on the Education and Labor Committee.

A proposed GOP-backed amendment to that measure calls for Omar, frequently identified as a member of the "Squad" of progressive Democrats, to be removed from her committee assignments "in light of conduct she has exhibited," Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reported. In the amendment, Republicans argue that Omar has made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal.

Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Ronny Jackson (R-TX) sponsored the proposed amendment.

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Feb. 2019, Omar triggered an uproar after she wrote, "It’s all about the Benjamins baby" in response to a tweet referencing House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s pledge to take "action" against her over her criticism of Israel. Later, Omar suggested that American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, was paying politicians to take a favorable stance toward Israel.

Omar’s remarks drew bipartisan criticism in Congress. She later apologized and thanked colleagues for "educating [her] on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes."

The Republican-backed effort to remove Omar from committee assignments took shape as lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle scrutinized Taylor Greene over her past and recent actions. A separate House effort seeks to remove Taylor Greene from office entirely.

Aside from her support of QAnon, the Georgia Republican backed former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that the presidential election was fraudulent. In past activity on social media, she "liked" posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats and asserted that deadly mass shootings were staged.