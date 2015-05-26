House GOP launches secure-borders bill

House Republicans are officially launching their immigration reform effort Wednesday, with a border security bill aimed at keeping unlawful immigrants from entering the United States.

The bill could become the first in a series of measures Republicans take up in what they have promised will be a piecemeal approach to immigration reform in the new GOP-majority Congress.

Authored by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mike McCaul, R-Texas, the legislation is scheduled Wednesday for a committee markup, the final step before it heads to the House floor for a vote.

Republicans expect the legislation will win widespread support from House GOP lawmakers and some Democrats as well.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com