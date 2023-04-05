House Dem yells at second GOP lawmaker in less than a week: ‘Get out of here!’

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., got into his second shouting match with a Republican lawmaker in less than a week as he yelled at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to leave New York City on the day former President Donald Trump was arraigned.

As Greene was getting in a vehicle to leave the crowded Manhattan square, Bowman yelled at her as she drove away and continued to the news cameras, "Marjorie Taylor Greene needs to take her a-- back to Washington!"

"Do your freaking job, Marjorie Taylor Greene, you don't need to be in New York City talking that nonsense. Go back to your district!"

"What are you doing here? You're here for politics," he yelled as the cameras rolled. "You're here because you want to be VP. You're here for your own fundraising. You're here for your own nonsense!"

"Marjorie Taylor Greene needs to take her a-- back to Washington. And do something about gun violence. Do something about affordable housing. Do something about childhood poverty. Do something climate change," he continued.

"I was born and raised in New York City. This is the city that I love. This is a city focused on hard work and love for all people. We will never accept hateful rhetoric in our city – any rhetoric that is divisive, any rhetoric that uplifts White supremacy. We are pushing back against that in all its forms," Bowman yelled.

"New York City stood up to Marjorie Taylor Greene today to let her know get the hell out of here. Don't open one word in our freaking city," he finished.

Less than a week ago, Bowman and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., got into a shouting match in the halls of Congress after the Democrat called Republicans "cowards" for not supporting gun control in the wake of Monday's school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bowman was preaching about Republicans' lack of courage in front of a throng of reporters as other lawmakers filed past. Bowman accused Republicans of not caring about the six victims in the recent school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

"What are they doing about it? Nothing. They don't have the courage. They're cowards!" Bowman can be heard shouting as the video begins. "Three 9-year-olds. Are they going to those funerals? No!"