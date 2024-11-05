Police arrest man at US Capitol smelling of fuel who had manifesto, flare gun and blow torch

U.S. Capitol Police announced Tuesday that officers arrested a man who "smelled like fuel" and had a torch and a flare gun at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol police said the man, whose name was not immediately released, was stopped during the security screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC).

"The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can," Capitol police posted on X.

Fox is told the suspect also wrote a 25-page manifesto and indicated that on Tuesday he intended to deliver it to Congress.



The arrest happened around 12:30 p.m. ET, congressional security sources and those familiar with the investigation told Fox News.

The sources said the suspect's clothes reeked of fuel and his clothes were wet. Capitol Police picked up on this immediately and arrested him. His clothes were removed immediately, the sources added.

The sources confirmed the suspect had a blow torch, a flare gun and other flammable liquids with him.

One senior source told Fox News that investigators were not certain if the suspect intended to self-immolate himself.

The suspect is described as being a White male in his late-20s who drove all night from Michigan to the Capitol.

Sources said the suspect appears to be acting alone and was not on the U.S. Capitol Police's radar.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Capitol police told Fox News Digital the investigation was ongoing and declined to provide additional information about the suspect.



The arrest happened on Election Day, as voters across the country head to the polls. The presidency and control of both chambers of Congress are at stake.

On Monday, the Secret Service confirmed that it was erecting barriers around major sites in the nation's capital, including the White House and the vice president's residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Meanwhile, private businesses in major cities, like New York, Portland and Washington, D.C., have also followed suit by boarding up their storefronts.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Secret Service said it was "working closely" with federal, state and local partners in both the nation's capital and Palm Beach County, Florida, in order to implement "heightened levels of safety and security" ahead of Tuesday's election. In addition to the White House and the Naval Observatory, fencing will also block off the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., and authorities have used bike-rack barriers to fortify the Capitol, according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Howard University, where Harris will be on election night, will also see heightened security measures, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department indicated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.