Hillary Clinton: Abrams would have already won Georgia race if ‘she had a fair election’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday questioned the legitimacy of Georgia’s gubernatorial contest, saying Democrat Stacey Abrams would have already won the uncalled contest if the election was fair.

“If she had a fair election, she already would have won,” Clinton said Tuesday night at the University of Texas at Austin, where she accepted an award.

Clinton, who may be considering another run for president in 2020, accused the “people on the other side” of “undoing” voting rights in the election. Supporters of Abrams have made accusations of voter suppression, long voting lines and other balloting problems.

“Stacey is really in the arena and she is fighting for the right to vote and have your vote counted,” Clinton said, praising Abrams “for continuing that fight.”

During the 2016 contest, Clinton expressed worry that then-candidate Donald Trump wouldn’t accept defeat if she beat him in the election.

“We are a country based on laws,” Clinton said in October 2016. “And we’ve had hot, contested elections going back to the very beginning, but one of our hallmarks has always been that we accept the outcomes of our elections.”

Clinton isn't the only high-profile Democrat making the argument about Abrams.

"If Stacey Abrams doesn’t win in Georgia, they stole it," Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who says he is considering a run for president in 2020, said in a speech Wednesday. "It's clear, I say that publicly."

Abrams has not conceded, even though the vote count has Republican Brian Kemp ahead. Unofficial returns show Kemp with 50.3 percent of nearly 4 million total ballots, or a 58,875-vote margin over Abrams that has narrowed slightly as votes were counted.

Abrams is hoping to force a runoff election in Georgia’s unsettled governor's race. Kemp would win outright if he stays above 50 percent of the vote count.

Kemp has declared victory and said it is "mathematically impossible" for her campaign to force a runoff.

