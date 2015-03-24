HHS targets holiday shoppers for ObamaCare sign-ups

Shoppers this holiday season will encounter a lot more ObamaCare.

The Department of Health and Human Services is set to announce a new partnership Wednesday with retail stores, pharmacies and popular websites that will allow them to better spread the word about open enrollment season, according to Politico.

Westfield Shopping Centers, the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) and the XO Group will carry the new outreach approach on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday to highlight how consumers can sign up for healthcare during enrollment season.

Open enrollment season began on Nov. 15 and ends on Feb. 15.

