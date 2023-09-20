Hawley demands answers from Tyson Foods CEO on allegations of illegal migrant child labor

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sent a letter Tuesday to Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King sounding the alarm on allegations that the company "has actively participated in dangerous and illegal child labor practices."

A recent New York Times report detailed allegations of several distressing cases where migrant children, many of whom arrived at the southern border as unaccompanied minors, suffered severe injuries or died while working illegally in chicken processing plants.

The letter also alleged Tyson is outsourcing unlawful child labor from other subcontractors to "avoid legal liability."

"Any company that employs, facilitates, encourages, or excuses child labor must be held to account," Hawley wrote. "In light of the facts, you owe the American people an explanation as to Tyson’s child-labor practices."

IOWA SENATE PASSES CONTROVERSIAL CHILD LABOR BILL

By the end of the week, Hawley expects Tyson to respond to a series of questions, including inquiries of past violations, cooperation with authorities, policy changes in light of recent reports and how complaints are managed.

Additionally, Hawley seeks commitments from Tyson to protect whistleblowers, terminate contracts with fined companies and undergo an independent audit to ensure their production chain is free from migrant child labor.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IGNORED WARNING SIGNS, DODGED BLAME FOR MIGRANTS FORCED INTO CHILD LABOR: REPORT

Hawley’s letter builds off a bill he introduced in May — the Corporate Responsibility for Child Labor Elimination Act — that would outlaw child labor from large corporations’ operations in the U.S.

US URGES MEAT COMPANIES TO ENSURE THEY DON'T USE CHILD LABOR



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, Tyson Foods and George’s Inc., along with 11 other companies, was discovered using Packer Sanitation Services, which employed minors ages 13-17 for overnight shifts in various plants across the U.S. The U.S. Department of Labor found 102 children in hazardous jobs, and Tyson Foods' Green Forest plant had six underage workers, resulting in fines of $90,828 against Packer Sanitation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tyson Foods but did not hear back by time of publication.