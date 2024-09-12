Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Harris-Trump 2024 Showdown: What a new post-debate national poll shows

Early voting gets underway this month in some key battlegrounds, with less than eight weeks to go until Election Day on Nov. 5

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Power Rankings show Georgia, North Carolina shift to toss-up states Video

Fox News Power Rankings show Georgia, North Carolina shift to toss-up states

'America's Newsroom' co-anchor Bill Hemmer breaks down the latest from the Fox News Power Rankings, showing VP Kamala Harris with a lead.

A new national poll conducted entirely after Tuesday's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump indicates Harris leading Trump by five points.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted two-day poll, Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, has the support of 47% of registered voters nationwide. Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, lands the backing of 42% of registered voters questioned.

The five-point advantage for Harris is up slightly from a four-point margin in the previous Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted in late August, prior to the debate.

FIRST ON FOX: HARRIS AIMS TO TROLL TRUMP – AGAIN – OVER CROWD SIZES

Trump and Harris on debate

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former President Donald Trump shake hands during their debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Time/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The survey indicates that voters agree with political pundits in saying that Harris bested Trump during their Philadelphia showdown, which was their first and potentially their only presidential debate.

Fifty-three percent of survey respondents who said they had heard at least some of Tuesday's debate said that the vice president had won, with just 24% saying that the former president was the winner.

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE SHOW

The poll surveyed 1,690 adults nationwide, including 1,405 registered voters. The survey had a sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for registered voters.

Trump at Wisconsin rally

MOSINEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 07: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs a campaign event at the Central Wisconsin Airport on September 07, 2024, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. A recent poll has Trump trailing Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in the battleground state.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

With seven and a half weeks until Election Day, and early voting getting underway this month in some of the key battleground states, most national surveys and swing state polls indicate a margin-of-error race between Trump and Harris, who enjoyed a wave of momentum in the weeks after replacing President Biden atop the Democrats' 2024 ticket in mid-July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A new poll post-debate indicates Harris topping Trump by five points

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, holds a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 12, 2024. (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

Harris, at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, reiterated to her supporters that "ours is going to be a tight race until the end."

"We are the underdog," she emphasized. "We’ve got some hard work ahead of us… hard work is good work."

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics