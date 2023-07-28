Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Harris slammed for saying most can’t afford a $400 surprise expense: ‘Yeah, that’s called Bidenomics’

Harris was speaking at a 'reproductive rights' forum in Iowa

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Kamala Harris slammed after saying most Americans are a $400 unexpected expense away from bankruptcy Video

Kamala Harris slammed after saying most Americans are a $400 unexpected expense away from bankruptcy

Conservatives blasted VP Harris and the economic policies of President Biden after she claimed that most Americans can’t afford a $400 unexpected expense.

Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted on social media over a claim that most Americans would go "bankrupt" from an unexpected $400 expense while she was lamenting how difficult it is for women in America to get abortions.

While speaking at a moderated discussion on "reproductive rights" in Iowa on Friday, Harris spoke at length about how women in Iowa will endure economic hardship traveling to other states for a legal abortion post-Roe v. Wade if a court allows a state abortion bill to take effect.

"If she is a single parent, she's going to have to be able to pay for that childcare," Harris said. "She's going to lose time for work. Maybe she has paid family leave. Maybe she doesn't. Maybe she has paid sick leave. Maybe she doesn't. She will have to be able to pay for a plane, train, bus, gas. Most Americans are a $400 unexpected expense away from bankruptcy."

The quote was immediately criticized by conservatives on social media who suggested that any economic hardship for the average American is a result of President Biden’s policies after more than two years in office.

DESANTIS TAKES SWING AT BYRON DONALDS IN DEFENSE OF FLORIDA'S SLAVERY CURRICULUM: 'DON'T STAND WITH KAMALA'

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with civil rights leaders and consumer-protection experts to discuss the societal impact of artificial intelligence, in the Eisenhower Executive Office building in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 2023. ( MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Yeah, that’s called Bidenomics and it’s a problem," GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott responded. "Americans have lost $10,000 in spending power because of the Biden-Harris agenda."

"Thanks to you and your boss," Citizen Free Press tweeted.

BIDEN CALLED OUT FOR CLAIMS ABOUT 'BANNING' BOOKS AND HISTORY: 'THIS IS, OF COURSE, A LIE'

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to guests before signing into law a bill that will ban most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy, during a visit to the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about abortion in speech

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on abortion at Howard University on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Harris was likely referencing a 2022 Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households survey released this year that showed nearly 40% of Americans lack the cash on hand to cover a $400 emergency expense and would have to use credit cards or borrow money to cover it. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics