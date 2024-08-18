Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Harris re-energizes Black voters in key states, poll finds

Biden was struggling with Black voters before dropping out of the race

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Trump leads on top two issues ahead of DNC: Poll Video

Trump leads on top two issues ahead of DNC: Poll

The ‘Outnumbered’ panel reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris having ‘trouble’ specifying her vision for the economy.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ rise to the top of the Democratic ticket has re-energized Black voters in the key swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Harris leads former President Trump 70%-9% among Black voters in Michigan and 70%-11% among Black voters in Pennsylvania, according to the results of a Suffolk University/USA Today poll released Sunday.

The results show that Harris has recovered some of the enthusiasm lost when President Biden was at the top of the ticket, with the Suffolk University/USA Today poll finding in June that Biden only led Trump 54%-15% among Black voters in Michigan and 56%-11% among Black voters in Pennsylvania.

TRUMP RUNNING MATE VANCE AIMS TO TURN BLUE WALL STATES RED 

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Vice President Harris and former President Trump (Getty Images)

"There is no question that Harris at the top of the ticket has caused an immediate jump in support at the expense of all other candidates and categories," David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said in a press release about the new poll. "She is well on her way to unifying the Black community, though she’s still short of the kind of Black voter margins that she must secure to win states like Michigan and Pennsylvania."

Biden’s slide with Black voters, a critical demographic for Democrats, was of particular concern to the party in the weeks leading up to his decision to drop out of the race. According to exit polls from 2020, Biden won over Black voters 92%-7% in both Michigan and Pennsylvania, two critical swing states likely to determine the outcome of the election.

Trump rallying in Pennsylvania

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Aug. 17, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP HAS TAKEN 81 QUESTIONS AT PRESS CONFERENCES, INTERVIEWS COMPARED TO HARRIS’ 14 SINCE WALZ JOINED TICKET

Black voters in both states were asked if they believed Harris represented them, with 61% of Michigan Black voters saying she represents "people like me," while 27% indicated she did not represent Black voters. In Pennsylvania, 58% of Black voters indicated that Harris represents people like them, while 30% indicated she does not.

Kamala Harris economic speech

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Aug. 16, 2024. (Allison Joyce/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Suffolk University/USA Today poll was conducted between Aug. 11-14, surveying 500 Black voters in both states. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics