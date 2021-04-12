Harris comments on Daunte Wright shooting, says family deserves answers

Vice President Kamala Harris took to Twitter late Monday to comment on the Daunte Wright shooting and said his family needs "justice and healing" as the investigation plays out.

"Prayers are not enough," she tweeted. "Daunte Wright should still be with us. While an investigate is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte’s family needs to know why their child is dead—they deserve answers."

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of Wright as "an accidental discharge."

WHO IS DAUNTE WRIGHT?

It happened as police were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. The shooting sparked protests and unrest in a metropolitan area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

WHO IS KIMBERLY POTTER?

Harris, while a Democrat nominee for vice president, spoke about protests that broke out across the country after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. She told "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in June that nationwide protests against racial injustice were not going to stop after the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not going to stop and everyone beware, because they’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop before Election Day in November and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. Everyone should take note of that on both levels. They’re not going to let up and they should not and we should not."