POLITICS

Harris brings in big bucks in 24 hours after debate with Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has outpaced former President Donald Trump in the fundraising fight since replacing President Biden atop the Democrats' 2024 ticket

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Harris campaign makes push to bolster support with rural voters Video

Harris campaign makes push to bolster support with rural voters

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Kamala Harris' new push to recruit rural voters and his reaction to her reportedly speaking more with local media in swing states.  

The Vice President Kamala Harris campaign says they hauled in $47 million from nearly 600,000 donors in the 24 hours after her debate with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

"This historic, 24-hour haul reflects a strong and growing coalition of Americans united behind Vice President Harris' candidacy that knows the stakes this November, and are doing their part to defeat Donald Trump this November," Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Tuesday's showdown was the first time that Harris and Trump had met in person, and the encounter came two and a half months after President Biden's disastrous performance against Trump in their late June debate in Atlanta.

2024 SHOWDOWN: WHAT A POST-DEBATE POLL SHOWS 

Trump and Harris on debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump shake hands during their debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Time/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden's unsteady appearance and uneven and meandering answers fueled questions about whether the 81-year-old president was physically and mentally up for another four years in the White House and fueled calls from within his own party to end his re-election bid. Less than a month later, Biden suspended his 2024 campaign and backed his vice president to replace him atop the Democrats' national ticket.

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE SHOW

The latest Harris cash haul, which was first reported by the New York Times, is the latest sign of the vice president's surge in fundraising since becoming her party's standard-bearer.

At the time this report was published, the Trump campaign had yet to announce any fundraising figures post-debate.

Kamala Harris hits the ground running after her debate with Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Harris campaign recently announced that they hauled in $361 million in August, nearly triple the $130 million raised by the Trump campaign.

When asked about the fundraising deficit, Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley told Fox News Digital in the debate spin room that "the Democrats have a ton of money. The Democrats always have a ton of money."

However, he emphasized that "we absolutely have the resources that we need to get our message out to all the voters that we’re talking to and feel very comfortable that we’re going to be able to see this campaign through and we’re going to win on November 5."

Trump at Wisconsin rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs a campaign event at the Central Wisconsin Airport on Sept. 7, 2024 in Mosinee, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump, in a social media post on Thursday, ruled out having another debate with the vice president.

Harris, speaking about an hour later at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, said, "I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate. Because this election and what is at stake could not be more important."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

