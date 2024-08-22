Expand / Collapse search
Gus Walz brought to tears, shares emotional moment with father Tim during DNC speech: 'That's my Dad'

Gus, 17, is a senior in high school in Minnesota

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Gov. Tim Walz and family share emotional moment over past fertility treatments Video

Gov. Tim Walz and family share emotional moment over past fertility treatments

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz opens up about his wifes past fertility treatments while addressing the Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO — Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz's son Gus stole the show during his father's speech to the DNC on Wednesday night after he was brought to tears and the two shared an emotional moment.

"Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world," Walz told his family during his speech after discussing fertility treatments his wife received to have children and the camera showed Walz's family becoming emotional and his son Gus shedding tears and pointing at his dad.

Gus then stood up and began clapping and continuing to shed tears.

"That's my Dad," Gus Walz appeared to say. 

GOVERNOR TIM WALZ GOES VIRAL AFTER POSTING FAMILY'S RECIPE FOR 'TURKEY TROT TATER-TOT HOTDISH'

Gus Walz cries as father Gov. Tim Walz accepts VP nomination, 2024 DNC

Gus Walz cries as Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The moment drew praise from social media users in the political arena.

"Forget politics," MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle posted on X. "If you aren't moved seeing 17yr old Gus Walz in tears watching his Dad walk on stage as the Vice Presidential nominee.... then please just move on."

"Team Gus Walz," former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki posted on X.

WALZ UNKNOWN BY 4 IN 10 AMERICANS, BUT FAVORABILITY RATING TOPS VANCE: POLL

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., with wife and children on DNC stage

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, his wife Gwen Walz and son and daughter Gus and Hope stand onstage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024. ( REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Gus, 17, is Walz's younger child and he is currently a senior at St. Paul Central High in Minnesota.

"My son Gus just passed his (what do you call it? A drivers license exam?). Proud dad moment," Tim Walz posted on Instagram last year.

Tim Walz hugs his son Gus on stage at DNC

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hugs his family during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

