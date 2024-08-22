Gus Walz brought to tears, shares emotional moment with father Tim during DNC speech: 'That's my Dad'

CHICAGO — Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz's son Gus stole the show during his father's speech to the DNC on Wednesday night after he was brought to tears and the two shared an emotional moment.

"Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world," Walz told his family during his speech after discussing fertility treatments his wife received to have children and the camera showed Walz's family becoming emotional and his son Gus shedding tears and pointing at his dad.

Gus then stood up and began clapping and continuing to shed tears.

"That's my Dad," Gus Walz appeared to say.

The moment drew praise from social media users in the political arena.

"Forget politics," MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle posted on X. "If you aren't moved seeing 17yr old Gus Walz in tears watching his Dad walk on stage as the Vice Presidential nominee.... then please just move on."

"Team Gus Walz," former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki posted on X.

Gus, 17, is Walz's younger child and he is currently a senior at St. Paul Central High in Minnesota.

"My son Gus just passed his (what do you call it? A drivers license exam?). Proud dad moment," Tim Walz posted on Instagram last year.