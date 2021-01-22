Dem govs Whitmer, Murphy flout own coronavirus restrictions for Biden inauguration

Multiple Democratic governors defied their own COVID-19 gathering restrictions and travel recommendations to attend President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted a photo from the ceremony and later said she "left with the feeling of great hope and optimism and determination." The inauguration, however, violated Whitmer's most recent "gatherings and face mask order," which states that outdoor gatherings must be limited to 25 or fewer people. Around 2,000 people attended the inauguration, according to a Washington Post estimate.

BIDEN SPOTTED MASKLESS ON FEDERAL PROPERTY HOURS AFTER SIGNING MANDATE

Michigan state senator Aric Nesbitt called Whitmer's hypocrisy "nothing new." The Democrat previously attended a Detroit Black Lives Matter protest in June just days after expressing a "high level of concern" that such gatherings could expedite the spread of the virus.

"Governor Whitmer has sadly been more focused on public relations and partisan politics instead of collaborating and making smart decisions to better help the people of Michigan," Nesbitt told the Washington Free Beacon.

