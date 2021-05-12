Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt hosts barbecue beside PETA billboard slamming him for declaring 'meat week'

The PETA billboard calls Stitt a 'meathead' and urges passersby to 'Go Vegan for Life'

Marisa Schultz
By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt clapped back against animal rights activists by holding a burger cookout Wednesday evening near a pro-vegan PETA billboard that criticized him for supporting the meat industry

The animal rights group put up the Oklahoma City billboard near the Capitol, calling out Stitt for declaring the week of March 22 "Meat All Week" throughout the state to encourage Oklahomans to feast on meat and poultry. 

GEORGIA'S FULTON COUNTY SEES CHAOTIC VOTE FOR GOP CHAIR, LATEST ELECTION HEADACHE

The PETA billboard calls Stitt a "meathead" and urges passersby to "Go Vegan for Life."

PETA billboard in Oklahoma City. Courtesy of Governor Kevin Stitt/Twitter

PETA billboard in Oklahoma City. Courtesy of Governor Kevin Stitt/Twitter

The Republican governor responded by tweeting a picture of the billboard, saying: "Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers."

Stitt followed through and hosted a cookout Wednesday evening to grill up burgers, hotdogs and steak underneath the pro-vegan billboard. Pictures show the governor wearing a "Beef" apron as he manned the grill and talked up support for farmers and ranchers.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) hosts a meat cookout beneath a pro-vegan billboard criticizing him on May 12, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) hosts a meat cookout beneath a pro-vegan billboard criticizing him on May 12, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (Stitt’s office)

The idea of an Oklahoma meat week in March was a jab at Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's meat-free day on March 20 to encourage residents to opt for an eco- and animal-friendly alternative.

BIDEN PLAN WOULD LIMIT LONGSTANDING TAX BREAK USED BY FARMERS

"While Governor Polis in Colorado declared today a 'meatless holiday,' next week in Oklahoma is 'MEAT ALL WEEK,'" Stitt said in a Facebook post on March 20. "Do what you can to buy and eat protein. I can’t wait to have a big juicy ribeye -- and I will always stand with our farmer and ranchers!"

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) with state Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur and Representative David Hardin (R) at a meat cookout on May 12, 2021, in Oklahoma City. 

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) with state Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur and Representative David Hardin (R) at a meat cookout on May 12, 2021, in Oklahoma City.  (Stitt’s office)

PETA didn't think too kindly of the cookout near their billboard, which they called a "smelly, dead-animal barbecue."

In response, the animal rights activists said they'll be sending Stitt a gift.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"PETA is sending the governor a back brace, since he must be in agony from all the bowing and scraping he has to do to keep his meat-industry backers happy," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. "His constituents who end up in critical care with cancer, heart disease, strokes, and other conditions associated with meat consumption deserve everyone’s sympathy."

More from Politics