Oklahoma Gov. Stitt hosts barbecue beside PETA billboard slamming him for declaring 'meat week'

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt clapped back against animal rights activists by holding a burger cookout Wednesday evening near a pro-vegan PETA billboard that criticized him for supporting the meat industry.

The animal rights group put up the Oklahoma City billboard near the Capitol, calling out Stitt for declaring the week of March 22 "Meat All Week" throughout the state to encourage Oklahomans to feast on meat and poultry.

The PETA billboard calls Stitt a "meathead" and urges passersby to "Go Vegan for Life."

The Republican governor responded by tweeting a picture of the billboard, saying: "Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers."

Stitt followed through and hosted a cookout Wednesday evening to grill up burgers, hotdogs and steak underneath the pro-vegan billboard. Pictures show the governor wearing a "Beef" apron as he manned the grill and talked up support for farmers and ranchers.

The idea of an Oklahoma meat week in March was a jab at Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's meat-free day on March 20 to encourage residents to opt for an eco- and animal-friendly alternative.

"While Governor Polis in Colorado declared today a 'meatless holiday,' next week in Oklahoma is 'MEAT ALL WEEK,'" Stitt said in a Facebook post on March 20. "Do what you can to buy and eat protein. I can’t wait to have a big juicy ribeye -- and I will always stand with our farmer and ranchers!"

PETA didn't think too kindly of the cookout near their billboard, which they called a "smelly, dead-animal barbecue."

In response, the animal rights activists said they'll be sending Stitt a gift.

"PETA is sending the governor a back brace, since he must be in agony from all the bowing and scraping he has to do to keep his meat-industry backers happy," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. "His constituents who end up in critical care with cancer, heart disease, strokes, and other conditions associated with meat consumption deserve everyone’s sympathy."