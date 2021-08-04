GOP senators call for second Chipman hearing over undisclosed Chinese state TV hit, racism allegations

FIRST ON FOX: The GOP lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are demanding a second hearing for President Biden's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) nominee due to new controversies that have come to light, including a previously undisclosed appearance on a Chinese propaganda media station and allegations of racism.

Biden's ATF nominee David Chipman failed to disclose to the Senate a media appearance on the China Global Television Network, CGTN, to discuss the Sandy Hook Massacre, which may have been used as propaganda by the communist state to cover up a mass stabbing of children, Fox News exclusively reported Wednesday.

In addition, a report by The Reload recently corroborated allegations that Chipman made racially insensitive comments about the promotion of Black ATF agents in the past.

The 11 Republican members of the committee, led by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter Wednesday evening to Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., urging him to schedule a second hearing to immediately address the new allegations.

In the letter reviewed by Fox News, the senators tell Durbin, "You fail to address our substantive concerns and so we reiterate our requests that a follow-up hearing be scheduled and that you help us uncover the documents the Justice Department presumably has and that could clear up this controversy."

The lawmakers detail the on-the-record allegations of racism from former agents who worked with Chipman, including seven former ATF agents who wrote a letter to the committee this week "calling into serious question Mr. Chipman's fitness to serve."

In addition, the senators slammed Chipman for failing to disclose his 2012 hit on CGTN to the Senate during his confirmation process, stating that he participated in an interview with the Chinese propaganda state TV "designed to malign the United States."

"Just today we learned from news reports—not Mr. Chipman—that he had appeared in 2012 on Chinese state television to discuss the Sandy Hook massacre."

"The spectacle of Mr. Chipman discussing gun-violence in America while being asked about our gun laws by an organ that—even YouTube notes—is a propaganda machine, funded by the Chinese government, is beyond comprehension.

"Politics is supposed to stop at the water’s edge. It’s shocking that Mr. Chipman’s gun-control agenda not only didn’t, but it eagerly found a willing host among the Chinese communists," the senators wrote.

"We ask again that Mr. Chipman have a second hearing to address these allegations. This Committee, under your leadership, shouldn’t sweep marginalized voices under the rug, nor take corroborated allegations of racism lightly," concluded the GOP lawmakers.

The new letter comes over a week after the GOP senators first requested a second hearing from Durbin, citing the newly corroborated allegations of racist comments made by Chipman. Durbin responded on Monday, denying the republican lawmakers' request.

"ATF needs a Senate-confirmed leader, and Mr. Chipman is well-qualified and has been extensively vetted for the role. He deserves to be confirmed," Durbin said in response to the request by the GOP senators earlier this week.