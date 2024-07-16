GOP rep says he was assaulted by protester at Republican National Convention; CODEPINK slams 'misogyny'

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden said on Tuesday that he was assaulted by an anti-war protester at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee — but the protester said she was shoved past by the lawmaker.

Van Orden, R-Minn., said in a statement that he was assaulted by a protester, who he identified as coming from the anti-war group CODEPINK, as he was in line to enter the GOP convention.

"While standing in line to enter an event at the RNC today, I was assaulted by what appeared to be a member of the pro-Hamas group CODEPINK. A nearby police officer witnessed this assault and I understand they have been arrested," he said.

He said that the incident appeared to be an act of political violence and said "I will never tolerate this."

"Regardless of the severity of the violence, political violence is political violence," he said.

Van Orden raised the recent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

"Republicans have been intimidated and targeted for years including the attempted assassination of President Trump and we will no longer standby and allow lawlessness," he said. There is no place for political violence in this country and I have repeatedly called for people who choose this path to be prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law."

"Nothing will change until these people are held accountable."

However, CODEPINK denied Van Orden's version of events, saying that its Palestine campaign organizer was "wrongfully arrested" after Van Orden shoved past her and tried to cut in line.

"While peacefully waiting in line to enter the event, Nour, a visibly Palestinian woman, was intentionally bumped into by this bald, white member of Congress while he tried to shove past her," co-founder Medea Benjamin said. "Despite not reacting to this, Nour was falsely accused of ‘assault’ by a Texas State police officer on the scene and we are told she will be taken to a Milwaukee Police Department. No charges have been filed as of this release. Notably, two other CODEPINK staff members ahead of her in line passed through without any issues, raising concerns of racial profiling."

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent over 100 law enforcement personnel to Milwaukee to help back security operations at the RNC in MIlwaukie.

Benjamin said the incident is a "microcosm of the misogyny" at the RNC that the only Palestinian in line was allegedly assaulted and later arrested.

"CODEPINK unequivocally states that no one from our organization assaulted anyone. We attended the RNC to deliver a message of peace and disarmament, adhering strictly to non-violent protest methods," the statement said.