GOP Pennsylvania poll watchers admitted after initially being turned away, RNC says

Lara Trump says the ‘RNC had to do a little work with our attorneys’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump tells "Fox & Friends" that GOP poll watchers are now being admitted into various facilities in Pennsylvania after initially being turned away. 

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley first wrote on X that "Early this morning we learned that Republican poll watchers in Philadelphia, York, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Lehigh, Cambria, Wyoming and Lackawanna counties were being turned away. 

Trump later said "all of our poll watchers I’m happy to report are in." 

"We already this morning from the RNC had to do a little work with our attorneys because our poll watchers – if you can believe this, and I’m sure people can – were being prevented from entering in the buildings in eight different counties, some of them around Philadelphia, some of them outside of Pittsburgh, where they prevented our poll watchers, our Republican poll watchers from going in," she told "Fox & Friends."  

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Election Day. Scranton is a city in Lackawanna County, where RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said poll watchers were initially being denied access.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Election Day. Scranton is a city in Lackawanna County, where RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said poll watchers were initially being denied access. (AP/Matt Rourke)

"So we had to act in a moment’s notice and that is why we designed this election integrity operation the way we did to identify problems and strike at a moment’s notice," she continued. 

Election Day in Pennsylvania

A man departs a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Springfield, Pennsylvania. (AP/Matt Slocum)

"And all of our poll watchers I’m happy to report are in, but look it’s a tight state and it’s a must-win state and I think, you know, we have seen so much emphasis put in that state," Trump said. "We were there twice yesterday, we did two rallies with Donald Trump. Obviously Kamala Harris was there yesterday, but I got to tell you we felt a lot of love from people in Pennsylvania yesterday so we are very optimistic." 

Polling place in Scranton, Pennsylvania

A woman takes a selfie with a cutout of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside a polling place in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Election Day. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Whatley also wrote on X that "We deployed our roving attorneys, engaged with local officials, and can now report that all Republican poll watchers have been let into the building." 

