GOP Pennsylvania poll watchers admitted after initially being turned away, RNC says

Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump tells "Fox & Friends" that GOP poll watchers are now being admitted into various facilities in Pennsylvania after initially being turned away.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley first wrote on X that "Early this morning we learned that Republican poll watchers in Philadelphia, York, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Lehigh, Cambria, Wyoming and Lackawanna counties were being turned away.

Trump later said "all of our poll watchers I’m happy to report are in."

"We already this morning from the RNC had to do a little work with our attorneys because our poll watchers – if you can believe this, and I’m sure people can – were being prevented from entering in the buildings in eight different counties, some of them around Philadelphia, some of them outside of Pittsburgh, where they prevented our poll watchers, our Republican poll watchers from going in," she told "Fox & Friends."

"So we had to act in a moment’s notice and that is why we designed this election integrity operation the way we did to identify problems and strike at a moment’s notice," she continued.

"And all of our poll watchers I’m happy to report are in, but look it’s a tight state and it’s a must-win state and I think, you know, we have seen so much emphasis put in that state," Trump said. "We were there twice yesterday, we did two rallies with Donald Trump. Obviously Kamala Harris was there yesterday, but I got to tell you we felt a lot of love from people in Pennsylvania yesterday so we are very optimistic."

Whatley also wrote on X that "We deployed our roving attorneys, engaged with local officials, and can now report that all Republican poll watchers have been let into the building."