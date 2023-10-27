Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

GOP leaders celebrate clearing major government funding hurdle just a day after Johnson was elected speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the spending bill a 'first step in getting our appropriations done'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
House Speaker Mike Johnson sits for first interview since attaining gavel Video

House Speaker Mike Johnson sits for first interview since attaining gavel

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., joins 'Hannity' for a wide-ranging interview on his plans, domestic issues and unrest abroad.

House Republican leaders are touting a major victory in passing another of their 12 spending bills on Thursday, just a day after Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was sworn in to lead the chamber.

"This is the first step in getting our appropriations done," Johnson told Fox News Digital in a statement on Thursday evening. 

"I promised we were going to get back to work for the American people and today we proved it."

The Energy and Water Development appropriations bill, which funds the Department of Energy and other related matters, passed with almost no Republican opposition.

GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said the bill "eliminates billions in wasteful funding for unrelated Green New Deal policies" and "prioritizes funding to maintain strong national security."

WHY JORDAN FAILED TO WIN SPEAKERSHIP IN FIRST ROUND, LOSING 20 REPUBLICANS

GOP Rep. Mike Johnson is the newest candidate for House Speaker.

House Speaker Mike Johnson helped shepherd a spending bill through the House floor just a day after being elected to the top job. (Getty Images)

Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said on X, "House Republicans just passed our FY24 Energy and Water appropriations bill which prioritizes fiscal responsibility while unleashing American energy. Meanwhile, how many appropriations bills has the Schumer Senate passed? Hint: The answer is still zero."

The bill cuts federal spending in that sector by roughly $857 billion from this year’s funding levels. It is the fifth appropriations bill House Republicans have passed and the first under Johnson’s tenure. 

THE CHAOTIC, CONVOLUTED PATH HOUSE REPUBLICANS TOOK TO ELECT A SPEAKER LEADS BACK TO SQUARE ONE

Republican lawmakers appear to be forging ahead with a new sense of unity and optimism after coming together to unanimously elect Johnson earlier this week. 

The House had been deadlocked for nearly a month following the ouster of ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., by a majority vote of eight Republicans and all House Democrats.

Stefanik at podium

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik also celebrated the bill's passage. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Federal spending has been a major contention point for House Republicans thus far, with members on different sides of the ideological spectrum clashing at times over funding levels and various amendments.

Government funding was meant to run out on Oct. 1, but McCarthy shepherded a stopgap extension known as a continuing resolution through the House at the 11th hour, narrowly avoiding a shutdown. It gave lawmakers until Nov. 17 to cobble together 12 individual spending bills.

Johnson acknowledged the deadline was "coming quickly" in a Thursday evening interview on "Hannity." 

"We're speeding it up as quickly as possible. That was my commitment to my colleagues when they named me speaker of the House," Johnson said. "We passed one of the appropriations bills just a couple of hours ago…that was a big box that we had to check and we did that."

FLASHBACK: CALLS MOUNT FOR ‘HOUSE SPEAKER DONALD TRUMP’

The speaker acknowledged that another continuing resolution may be needed to buy more time to pass the remaining seven appropriations bills but signaled that it would need to have "certain conditions," rather than a clean extension of the previous Democrat-held Congress’ funding priorities. 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the U.S. Capitol

Ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy got four of 12 appropriations bills through the House before he was ousted. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Image)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just before the speaker vote on Wednesday, Johnson laid out a plan to colleagues with deadlines for getting the remaining funding bills to the floor.

Even if passed before the deadline, however, the House would still need to find middle ground with the Democrat-controlled Senate — which is marking up its appropriations bills to a top line that is roughly $120 billion higher than the House GOP’s.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics