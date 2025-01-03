Expand / Collapse search
Congress

GOP lawmaker, 81, receives medical attention after fall at US Capitol

Rep Virginia Foxx appeared to suffer a bloody nose from the fall

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Kelly Phares Fox News
Published
Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is receiving medical attention after suffering a fall at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Fox News has learned.

Foxx, who chairs the House Education Committee, reportedly fell on the grand staircases on the GOP side of the Capitol, shortly after the House voted to re-elect Rep. Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House. 

The congresswoman, 81, was bleeding after the incident and was seen being treated by the Capitol's medical personnel.

MIKE JOHNSON RE-ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER AS GOP MUTINY THREAT DISSOLVES

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. 

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.  (Bill Clark)

The congresswoman appeared to have a bloody nose, but it is unknown at this time if she suffered any serious injuries from the fall.

Foxx was seen walking after the incident, reportedly being guided by medical attendants to the Capitol physicians office.

Republican North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks during a news conference following a House Republicans meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

