GOP candidates train their sights on Iowa pheasants

A group of Republican candidates training their sights on 2016 attended Rep. Steve King's annual Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt in Iowa this weekend.

Sen. Ted Cruz, former Gov. Mike Huckabee and former Sen. Rick Santorum all brandished guns and embarked on a mission to connect with voters and blast some fowl at the Hole 'N the Wall Lodge near Akron, Iowa. The event marks the start of pheasant hunting season.

Here are some videos and photos of the candidates in action:

"We got some birds and we had some fun, and no reporters were shot, so it was a good day," said Cruz to reporters after he is seen firing away at some flying pheasants.

"This pheasant hunt was not approved by @peta." said Huckabee in a tweet that featured some slow motion marksmanship.

Huckabee also shared a picture of his hunting buddy.

Santorum reloading his gun.

