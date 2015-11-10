George Will strikes back at 'interloper' O'Reilly

!--StartFragment-->

After a knockdown, drag-out fight last week with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, syndicated columnist George Will struck back Tuesday, asserting that the cable news host's new book on Ronald Reagan is an utter travesty.

"Were the lungs the seat of wisdom, Fox News host Bill O'Reilly would be wise, but they are not and he is not. So it is not astonishing that he is doubling down on his wager that the truth cannot catch up with him," Will wrote in his column Tuesday. "It has, however, already done so."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com