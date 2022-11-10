George Soros-backed district attorney candidates sweep elections

Far-left district attorney candidates who appeared on November ballots and received backing from billionaire George Soros have swept their elections, according to a nationwide search of records and election results.

Fox News Digital performed a 50-state search of campaign finance databases and identified at least four prosecutor candidates who received financial backing from Soros and won their November elections, including two newcomers and two candidates he's previously backed.

Soros' district attorney operation involves his longtime treasurer, Whitney Tymas, establishing "pop-up" political action committees in states where he targets the prosecutor races. Once set up, the financier injects money into the PACs, which tend to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars backing his preferred candidates. The PACs typically dissolve after the elections.

In some past cases, Tymas established committees on the city level, such as in Philadelphia for District Attorney Larry Krasner. Fox News Digital's sweep solely covered state databases, which means there could be more candidates.

The Soros-backed candidates who made it to the November elections include Kimberly Graham in Iowa. This past summer, Graham received more than $300,000 in backing from the financier in her Polk County Attorney Democratic primary election. The progressive candidate faced Republican defense attorney Allan Richards in the November 8 general election but easily defeated him by nearly 14 percentage points.

Soros steered $300,000 to the Maine Justice & Public Safety PAC in May. That money backed Jackie Sartoris, who defeated Cumberland County's Democratic district attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck in a June primary. No Republican or independent candidate filed to run against Sartoris, which made her a shoo-in for the general election.

In Texas, Soros spent hundreds of thousands in last-minute cash backing Bexar County DA Joe Gonzalez and Dallas County DA John Creuzot, both of whom Soros previously helped propel into office. Gonzalez fended off Republican challenger Marc LaHood, while Creuzot defeated Republican challenger Faith Johnson by 20 percentage points.

The latest round of district attorney cash comes on the heels of efforts that have been underway for years. Soros views district attorneys as a significant component of overhauling the criminal justice system and has financially backed dozens of far-left prosecutor candidates, including Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, Kim Gardner in St. Louis and George Gascón in Los Angeles.

Soros has also bankrolled numerous initiatives intending to overhaul the criminal justice system. In 2020, his Open Society Foundations network pledged $70 million to local efforts for such reforms, which was part of a more significant $220 million push for racial equality.

Additionally, Soros has funneled cash into an effort that calls for abolishing the police. In 2019 and 2020, his Foundation to Promote Open Society, a nonprofit in his sprawling network, earmarked $4.5 million to the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Responsibility, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Soros' cash helped create the group, which has reviewed "alternatives to policing in the context of police abolitionist frameworks," the group's memo to organizers said.

Soros' Open Society Policy Center, his advocacy nonprofit, also pushed a $500,000 donation into the failed 2021 effort to "dismantle" and replace the Minneapolis police department. That effort was spearheaded by far-left activists and supported by Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Michael Vachon, Soros' spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on his DA cash.