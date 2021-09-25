George P. Bush pushes back on WH whipping narrative, shares video of Border Patrol horses without 'whips'

Texas Land Commissioner and state attorney general candidate George P. Bush slammed the idea that horseback Border Patrol agents whipped migrants, sharing a video from a previous border visit to show the agents don't have "whips."

Bush blasted the Biden administration's whipping narrative on Twitter Saturday amid the illegal immigration crisis plaguing the Biden administration.

Bush shared a video of him meeting with horseback Border Patrol agents in the El Paso sector from a few months ago and pushed back on the White House’s "whipping" narrative that has resulted in Del Rio agents having to bench their horses.

MAYORKAS SAYS HAITIAN MIGRANTS UNDER DEL RIO BRIDGE WERE NOT TESTED FOR COVID-19

Bush told Fox News in a Saturday email that the Biden administration's "attempts" to "disparage our Border Patrol are out of control."

"They have advocated for open borders and left our agents outmanned, overwhelmed, and overrun. This is intentional," Bush said. "With almost 2,000 miles of border with Mexico, our honorable border patrol faces enormous challenges covering this terrain to enforce federal immigration law."

"Texas is doing everything we can, but the federal government has dropped the ball and continues to put our national security at risk," the state attorney general candidate added.

"It’s split reins that help give the agents additional control over the horse that they are using as a tool-not a weapon," Bush tweeted on Saturday. "They’re certainly not whips, as [President] Biden and [Vice President Kamala Harris] want us to believe."

Bush followed up the tweet with another blasting the president for stripping away "yet another tool from our men [and] women protecting this country" following "false outrage over a misinterpreted photo."

"Enough is enough," Bush wrote. "Stop attacking our border patrol [and] give them the resources necessary to secure the border instead of setting them up for failure."

Bush has been active in pushing back against the Biden administration’s border policies, such as joining the Texas Defense Task Force in July in suing Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "on grounds of illegally preventing the border wall from being constructed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Bush granted " emergency authorization " to fund border wall construction on state land and striking deals with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to lease land from the state for patrolling and communications operations.

Neither the White House nor the vice president’s offices immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.