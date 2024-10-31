Gaza protesters plague Harris rallies: 'Wish I Could Vote For U'

Throughout the election season, Vice President Kamala Harris' rallies have been plagued by anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters, despite the vice president's efforts not to upset this cohort of the electorate.

Protesters gathered at Harris' campaign stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Wednesday, often disrupting the vice president and forcing her to pause in the middle of speaking.

"Kamala Harris, you have disrespected the Palestinian community!" yelled a protester who interrupted the vice president's address from Raleigh, North Carolina, yesterday. Harris was referred to as a "war criminal" by disruptive protesters at her rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the same day and, in Madison, Wisconsin, protesters holding a sign that read "Killer Kamala" were forcibly removed from the venue.

"Look, everybody has a right to be heard. But right now, I am speaking," Harris said during interruptions at her rally in Harrisburg. The vice president's response hearkened back to her reaction to anti-Israel agitators from Detroit, when she once again had to interject that she had the floor to speak – and not them. "We won't vote for genocide!" protesters yelled at Harris in Detroit.

Wednesday's campaign events are just the latest example of anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters crashing Harris' rallies, despite the vice president's alleged effort to quell dissent from this portion of the electorate when she decided to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. The move was reportedly due to the latter's Jewish heritage and record of being pro-Israel.

Anti-Israel agitators were also present earlier in the week, showing up to rallies on Monday and Harris' widely attended "closing argument" election speech in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night. Protesters, organized by groups such as the left-wing nonprofit Code Pink, yelled things like "Stop Arming Israel!" and "Arms Embargo Now!" while also holding banners with slogans like "No Votes for Genocide."

Meanwhile, other banners at Harris rallies have read: "Terrified of Trump. Wish I Could Vote For U… But You Are Committing Genocide."

While Harris' rallies have been marred by anti-Israel protesters ever since she took over the nomination from President Biden, the frequency of these protesters showing up at her rallies appears to be growing as Election Day nears.

"Let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself," Harris declared during her address at the Democrat National Convention in August. "At the same time, what has happened in Gaza in the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking."

This week, progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., attempted to persuade voters concerned about Harris' stance toward Israel and Gaza, noting that he too does not fully agree with Harris or Biden when it comes to the war.

"Some of you are saying, ‘How can I vote for Kamala Harris if she is supporting this terrible war?’ And that is a very fair question," Sanders said in a video shared on social media Monday. "Let me give you my best answer – and that is that even on this issue, Donald Trump and his right wing friends are worse."

