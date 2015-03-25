Gallup: Satisfaction with US government drops to new low

Only 18 percent of Americans are satisfied with the way the country is being governed according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday, the lowest satisfaction rating since Gallup started asking the question in 1971.

The new low is down 14 percentage points from last month’s 32 percent rating recorded before the partial government shutdown began. The previous low of 19 percent was recorded in September 2011 shortly after D.C. lawmakers reached an agreement that prevented a government default.

The results, based on an Oct. 3-6 Gallup poll, also show that Democrats are more likely to be satisfied with the way the country is being governed (28 percent) than either Republicans (8 percent) or independents (15 percent).

Before 2011, the lowest satisfaction rating was 26 percent, recorded in September 1973 during the Watergate scandal.

Click for more at Gallup.com