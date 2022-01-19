Gabbard tells FBI to ditch 'woke' political correctness, focus on 'actual threats' like Texas hostage taker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to stop "trying to be woke" by investigating parents at school board meetings and to instead focus on "actual threats" like the terrorist attack at a Texas synagogue over the weekend.

"Instead of trying to be ‘woke’/politically correct and targeting parents who care about what schools are teaching their children, the FBI/Dept of Homeland Security should focus on actual threats like the jihadist who terrorized the Texas synagogue," Gabbard tweeted Wednesday after, Malik Faisal Akram, a Muslim with radical ties took a rabbi and several others hostage on Saturday while demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani national in prison for trying to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan who was dubbed "Lady Al Qaeda."

The FBI has faced criticism on social media and from some Jewish leaders for initially saying that the hostage taker’s demands at the synagogue were "not specifically related to the Jewish community."

The FBI later clarified that the incident was a "a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted."

Additionally, the FBI was slammed last year over a Department of Justice crackdown on potential violence at school board meetings.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also criticized the FBI’s handling of the hostage situation and accused the Biden administration of "downplaying" the attack.

The bureau also faced scrutiny from Republicans over the summer regarding "woke training" in the department specifically from Rep. Lauren Boebert who suggested the FBI is distracted by "wokeness."

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.