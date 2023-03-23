Franklin Graham denounces 'politically motivated' charges, urges prayer for US amid anti-Trump 'onslaught'

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham earlier this week urged Christians to pray for the U.S. amid rumors of a looming indictment against former President Trump. The son of the late Rev. Billy Graham also blasted the charges against him as "politically motivated."

"We need to pray for our country and where it is headed," the Samaritan's Purse CEO tweeted Monday. "The left in Washington and across the country just can’t get their fill of attacking Donald Trump. They are so paranoid of him. The onslaught against him is continual."

Graham went on to claim there is "no question" that "the media and the left manipulated the last election," and that they are "scared to death" that Trump, who is running for president in 2024, could make a successful political comeback.

"So, night after night, the media runs negative stories about former President Trump," Graham continued. "Now they're talking about the possibility of arresting him in the hopes that this would prevent him from running for president again—this would be a huge mistake."

Graham, who was an ally of Trump during his presidency, added that the charges against the former president "are definitely politically motivated," and he asked Christians to pray that "God’s hand would be upon him, protect him, and direct him in every step he takes—and that God’s will be done."

"We need to work together to strengthen this nation—not divide and destroy it," Graham added.

Graham's tweet came days after Trump announced Saturday on TruthSocial that he would be arrested in New York and urged his supporters to "protest."

Graham's claim that the charges against Trump are politically motivated has been echoed by leading Republicans in Congress, such as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who sent letters Wednesday to two former Manhattan DA's office attorneys requesting information that could support a claim that District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of the former president is politically motivated.

