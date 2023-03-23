Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Franklin Graham denounces 'politically motivated' charges, urges prayer for US amid anti-Trump 'onslaught'

'We need to pray for our country and where it is headed,' Franklin Graham said

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Jim Jordan: What changed in Alvin Bragg's case against Trump? Video

Jim Jordan: What changed in Alvin Bragg's case against Trump?

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discusses the delayed Trump indictment and concern about how the two-tiered system of justice is on full display in America, on 'Hannity.'

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham earlier this week urged Christians to pray for the U.S. amid rumors of a looming indictment against former President Trump. The son of the late Rev. Billy Graham also blasted the charges against him as "politically motivated."

"We need to pray for our country and where it is headed," the Samaritan's Purse CEO tweeted Monday. "The left in Washington and across the country just can’t get their fill of attacking Donald Trump. They are so paranoid of him. The onslaught against him is continual."

Graham went on to claim there is "no question" that "the media and the left manipulated the last election," and that they are "scared to death" that Trump, who is running for president in 2024, could make a successful political comeback.

"So, night after night, the media runs negative stories about former President Trump," Graham continued. "Now they're talking about the possibility of arresting him in the hopes that this would prevent him from running for president again—this would be a huge mistake."

CHRISTIAN FAITH IN AMERICA HAS ‘NEVER’ BEEN AT A LOWER POINT: REV. FRANKLIN GRAHAM

Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham urged Christians to pray for the U.S. amid rumors of a looming indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham urged Christians to pray for the U.S. amid rumors of a looming indictment against former President Donald Trump. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Graham, who was an ally of Trump during his presidency, added that the charges against the former president "are definitely politically motivated," and he asked Christians to pray that "God’s hand would be upon him, protect him, and direct him in every step he takes—and that God’s will be done."

"We need to work together to strengthen this nation—not divide and destroy it," Graham added.

WOULD TRUMP INDICTMENT HELP OR HURT FORMER PRESIDENT'S 2024 BID TO WIN BACK WHITE HOUSE?

"They are so paranoid of him. The onslaught against him is continual."

— Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham on attacks against Trump.

Graham's tweet came days after Trump announced Saturday on TruthSocial that he would be arrested in New York and urged his supporters to "protest."

Evangelist Franklin Graham claimed the left is "scared to death" that former President Trump might make a political comeback.

Evangelist Franklin Graham claimed the left is "scared to death" that former President Trump might make a political comeback. (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham's claim that the charges against Trump are politically motivated has been echoed by leading Republicans in Congress, such as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who sent letters Wednesday to two former Manhattan DA's office attorneys requesting information that could support a claim that District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of the former president is politically motivated.

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.

More from Politics