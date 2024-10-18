Fox News projects Mike Kehoe to win Missouri governor's race

The Fox News Decision Desk projects Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to win the open Missouri governor's race, defeating Democratic challenger Crystal Quade.

During his candidacy, Kehoe served as the lieutenant governor of Missouri, and was a former state senator and businessman. He has made public safety a cornerstone of his campaign by pledging to hire more law enforcement officers to reduce crime and enact harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers.

Kehoe, endorsed by former President Trump, has also advocated for tax cuts, including eliminating the state's income tax, and a strong pro-business agenda.

Quade, the minority leader in the Missouri House, ran on a progressive platform centered around expanded access to abortion, child care and public education.

Bill Slaintz, a libertarian challenger, is a business owner with a background in radio and television consulting. Slantz's campaign focused on limiting government intervention, the abolition of income taxes, Social Security and minimum wage laws.

Green Party candidate Paul Lehman, a retired farmer and former minister, campaigned on environmental sustainability and social justice. One of his policy proposals was implementing universal health care and shifting to renewable energy sources.

Missouri's gubernatorial elections have leaned Republican in the last several years, as Gov. Mike Parson won in 2020 after initially assuming office in 2018 when Eric Greitens, also a Republican, resigned.

Prior to Parson, Greitens won the 2016 election, continuing the state's trend of GOP leadership. Prior to that, Democrat Gov. Jeremiah "Jay" Nixon held office from 2009 until the 2016 election.