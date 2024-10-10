Expand / Collapse search
Fox News projects Democrat wins governor's seat in Biden's home state of Delaware

Local Delaware official Matt Meyer has won the state's gubernatorial race

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
The Fox News Decision Desk projects Democrat Matt Meyer has won the governor's race in Delaware, cementing the left's control over the small Northeastern state President Biden calls home.

Meyer, the New Castle County executive, defeated Mike Ramone, the Republican minority leader of the Delaware state House of Representatives.

The small state has long been known as a Democratic stronghold, with liberals serving in all three seats of its congressional delegation and as the majority members of the state legislature.

Delaware gubernatorial candidates

Republican Mike Ramone, left, ran against Democrat Matt Meyer, right, for Delaware governor. (Facebook)

Biden served as its U.S. senator from 1973 through 2009.

Meyer had won a three-way primary race to advance to the November race, and he was the only one of his fellow Democrats to not have political experience in Dover.

Before entering politics, he started "a recycled footwear company that sold environmentally friendly footwear to customers in 17 countries on five continents" while living in Kenya, according to Meyer's campaign website.

president biden

Delaware is President Biden's home state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

He then spent 12 months in Iraq as a diplomat embedded with the U.S. military during Operation Enduring Freedom, before returning to his home state of Delaware and working as a teacher.

As governor, Meyer has pledged to invest more in the Delaware public school system and vowed to "fund English Language Learners and low-income students more equitably" in a policy book posted to his campaign site.

Meyer also promised to invest in innovation to expand jobs in clean energy and to improve walkability and bikeability in Delaware communities.

John Carney

Delaware Gov. John Carney is term-limited at the end of 2024. (Getty Images)

Popular Democratic Gov. John Carney was ineligible to run again after having reached his two-term limit.

Meyer's victory came with little surprise, however. Delaware has not had a GOP governor since January 1993, and registered Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans.

