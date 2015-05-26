Fox News Poll: Voters say fight against ISIS going badly

Voters overwhelmingly believe ISIS is a real threat to the country. They also think America’s fight against the Islamic extremists is going badly.

That’s according to a new Fox News poll released Wednesday.

Most voters, 81 percent, feel the Islamic extremist group ISIS poses a “real national security threat” to the United States. That includes large majorities of Republicans (92 percent), independents (81 percent) and Democrats (73 percent).

More voters think ISIS is a threat to the homeland than think Iran is (65 percent).

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds say things are going at least somewhat badly for the United States in the fight against the Islamic extremists: 34 percent say “somewhat” badly and another 29 percent say “very” badly.

A third of voters feel the fight against ISIS is going well (three percent “very” well and 30 percent “somewhat” well).

By a slim margin, Democrats are more likely to say the fighting is going badly (50 percent) than going well (44 percent).

Most Republicans (77 percent) and independents (66 percent) say things are going badly. Moreover, nearly half of Republicans say the fight is going “very” badly (45 percent).

Concerns about ISIS are holding down President Obama’s ratings on terrorism. Currently 40 percent of voters approve of the job he’s doing, while 53 percent disapprove. That’s not much above his record-low on this issue: 38 percent approval vs. 56 percent disapproval (Sept. 2014).

Obama’s overall job rating stands at 42 percent approve vs. 53 percent disapprove. That’s down from 45-50 percent three weeks ago (March 29-31).

The Fox News poll is based on landline and cell phone interviews with 1,012 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide and was conducted under the joint direction of Anderson Robbins Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) from April 19-21, 2015. The full poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.