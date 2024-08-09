Fox News Politics: The War Drones On

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-Trump and Harris campaigns in a dead heat…

-Squad Democrat turns on Walz…

-Progressive women's groups silent on Doug Emhoff's affair in previous marriage…

Ukraine Punches Back

Ukraine on Friday continued its efforts to bring the war onto Russian soil as fighting rages on in Russia’s Kursk region, while "massive" drone strikes were also carried out against military and government targets in at least four other western regions.

Russia’s Lipetsk region, which sits just north of Kursk, came under attack by Ukrainian drone strikes early Friday in which an ammunition depot and warehouse were reportedly hit ...Read more

White House

HUNKERING DOWN: Biden heads to Delaware after only one WH event …Read more

Capitol Hill

HIGH DEMANDS: Republicans ask Supreme Court to allow Arizona proof of citizenship law to be enforced …Read more

'FAR FROM MODERATE': Former MN lawmakers reveal one key thing every American must know about Walz …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'YOU LOSE CREDIBILITY': CNN panel has heated debate over Kamala Harris' lack of engagement with media …Read more

MARGIN OF ERROR: Trump and Harris in dead heat among voters in seven swing states: poll …Read more

DOOR OPENED?: Walz pick does little to persuade Dearborn’s anti-Biden/Harris voters …Read more

'WE ARE SUFFERING': 'Squad' Dem challenger rips Walz for pushing same 'dangerous' policies as far-left radicals …Read more

HATS OFF: Viral Harris-Walz camo cap raises $1 million, draws NRA scorn …Read more

'WALZ' WORK: Senate candidate Kari Lake rips Harris' border cred at campaign event …Read more

Across America

FLASHBACK: Walz claimed 'responsibility to ensure' 2020 riots would end before another night of chaos …Read more

CHOPPING BLOCK: Venezuela's Maduro bans X for 10 days following exchange with Elon Musk …Read more

‘THINK BEFORE YOU POST’: UK threatens jail time for offensive posts amid anti-immigration riots …Read more

'KISS MY A--': Michigan man repeatedly curses at judge, gets hit with six misdemeanor charges …Read more

WOMEN'S GROUPS SILENT: Progressive women's groups silent on Doug Emhoff's affair in previous marriage …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.