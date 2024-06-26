Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics: Migrants Mocking Us

The latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

TRUMP VS. BIDEN: The gloves will be off and the world will be watching. Stay in the know for more updates.

What's happening…

-Biden admin urging experts to drop age limits on trans surgeries

-Hillary Clinton releasing pre-election book

-Denmark imposes first carbon tax on animal farts

Confident Smugglers

Social media is proving to be an essential tool for human smugglers illegally transporting migrants across the southern border; and the cash-hungry traffickers aren’t afraid to boast about their illegal operations, often flaunting their cash on apps and bragging about the ease at which they can evade authorities.

In August, 22 people were indicted in Arizona for recruiting truck drivers using Snapchat posts of cash glamorizing illegal migrant smuggling. Many of the posts claimed drivers can make hefty sums of money without the risk of being arrested. Read more here…

Migrants cross the Rio Grande River to enter the American Border

Multiple migrants wade through the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas on September 27, 2023. Border crossings through Eagle Pass continues to strain law enforcement as an unprecedented number of migrants enter the United States each day.  (Benjamin Lowy for Fox News Digital )

White House

'CAN YOU BELIEVE?': Karine Jean-Pierre claims she had more rights growing up than children today …Read more

SHOCKING EMAILS: Biden officials urged experts to drop guidance calling for age limits on trans surgeries …Read more

Capitol Hill

'COVER-UP': GOP sens look to force answers from HHS Secretary Becerra on COVID-19 origins …Read more

COURTING CONTROVERSY: House GOP will sue DOJ for Hur-Biden audio tapes, Johnson says …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

HILLARY'S 'WARNING': Hillary Clinton releasing pre-election book …Read more

ELECTION WHISPERS: New details emerge about Obama, Biden secret 2024 meetings …Read more

'TOTALLY BANANAS': Chris Hayes claims pro-Israel lobbying group caused defeat of leftist NY congressman …Read more

ON NOTICE: This House Democrat could be the next 'Squad' member targeted …Read more

Clinton

Hillary Clinton enjoys a lavish night out. (Fox News Digital)

Across America

'COLLUDED': Active CIA contractors allegedly at heart of promoting narrative Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation …Read more

CROSSING THE TRACKS: NTSB claims railroad interfered in East Palestine probe …Read more

RULES FOR THEE: Felony case against LA prosecutor spilled out of co-workers's boozy clash with cops: docs …Read more

FOR MORALE: Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits troops on front lines under pressure from Russia's onslaught …Read more

EXCLUSIVE: Israel to boost water plant's output as UN threatens to cut aid amid safety issues …Read more

FART TAX: Denmark imposes world's first carbon tax on flatulent farm animals …Read more

ASSANGE FREED: Julian Assange secures freedom following plea deal with US, sentenced to time served …Read more

NEW MESSAGING: Blue state deploys officials to the border with surprising warning for migrants …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics