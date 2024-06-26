Fox News Politics: Migrants Mocking Us

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden admin urging experts to drop age limits on trans surgeries

-Hillary Clinton releasing pre-election book

-Denmark imposes first carbon tax on animal farts

Confident Smugglers

Social media is proving to be an essential tool for human smugglers illegally transporting migrants across the southern border; and the cash-hungry traffickers aren’t afraid to boast about their illegal operations, often flaunting their cash on apps and bragging about the ease at which they can evade authorities.

In August, 22 people were indicted in Arizona for recruiting truck drivers using Snapchat posts of cash glamorizing illegal migrant smuggling. Many of the posts claimed drivers can make hefty sums of money without the risk of being arrested. Read more here…

White House

'CAN YOU BELIEVE?': Karine Jean-Pierre claims she had more rights growing up than children today …Read more

SHOCKING EMAILS: Biden officials urged experts to drop guidance calling for age limits on trans surgeries …Read more

Capitol Hill

'COVER-UP': GOP sens look to force answers from HHS Secretary Becerra on COVID-19 origins …Read more

COURTING CONTROVERSY: House GOP will sue DOJ for Hur-Biden audio tapes, Johnson says …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

HILLARY'S 'WARNING': Hillary Clinton releasing pre-election book …Read more

ELECTION WHISPERS: New details emerge about Obama, Biden secret 2024 meetings …Read more

'TOTALLY BANANAS': Chris Hayes claims pro-Israel lobbying group caused defeat of leftist NY congressman …Read more

ON NOTICE: This House Democrat could be the next 'Squad' member targeted …Read more

Across America

'COLLUDED': Active CIA contractors allegedly at heart of promoting narrative Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation …Read more

CROSSING THE TRACKS: NTSB claims railroad interfered in East Palestine probe …Read more

RULES FOR THEE: Felony case against LA prosecutor spilled out of co-workers's boozy clash with cops: docs …Read more

FOR MORALE: Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits troops on front lines under pressure from Russia's onslaught …Read more

EXCLUSIVE: Israel to boost water plant's output as UN threatens to cut aid amid safety issues …Read more

FART TAX: Denmark imposes world's first carbon tax on flatulent farm animals …Read more

ASSANGE FREED: Julian Assange secures freedom following plea deal with US, sentenced to time served …Read more

NEW MESSAGING: Blue state deploys officials to the border with surprising warning for migrants …Read more

