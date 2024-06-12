Fox News Politics: Gas on the fire

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- President suggests DOJ prosecution of his son was political

- Trump gains edge over Biden in key battleground state

– Liberal activist defends secret recording of Supreme Court Justice

Fired up over Biden gas relief

President Biden is facing heat from one swing state Democrat imploring him to take action on the high gas prices.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, the likely Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona, sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday, requesting he specifically moves to provide relief for Western states, as he did for states in the Northeast last month.

"Arizona families and business owners should not have to pay almost a dollar more than people in other states to get to work and move through their communities," Gallego wrote. "I therefore request that your administration take similar actions to address gas prices in the Western United States."

White House

BIDEN BLAMED: Biden reportedly blames re-election bid for Hunter's conviction: 'He would have gotten the plea deal'

'INSURRECTIONIST SYMBOLOGY': Pete Buttigieg warns SCOTUS has 'no supervision' amid Alito flag controversy

WITHIN STRIKING DISTANCE: Putin's fleet of warships in Cuba is a direct warning to Biden, experts say

Capitol Hill

'ENEMIES LIST': Lawmakers call on Biden admin for answers surrounding Biden-linked Ukraine group's list of 'Trumpists'

'INHERENT CONTEMPT': Rep Luna eyes backup plan for Garland's arrest if DOJ doesn't act on contempt vote

TOO OLD TO RUN: Voters approve ballot measure setting state age limit on US congressional candidates

'VITAL NATIONAL SECURITY IMPORTANCE': ISIS border threat prompts urgent Senate classified briefing request

PORK PROBLEMS: Congress blasted over annual earmark report's findings

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'POLICIES OVER PERSONALITIES': Governor argues voters in his swing state turning to Trump

BATTLEGROUND EDGE: Trump with the edge over Biden in a key battleground state that may determine the 2024 election rematch

GOP KINGMAKER: Trump's grip on GOP remains firm after endorsed candidates win big in Republican primaries

Trials and Tribulations

FANI'S DAY IN COURT: DA Willis notches legal win in Trump case after months of setbacks

Across America

WAKE-UP CALL: Migrants arrested with ISIS ties prove border security a terrorism concern: senator

BORDER THREAT: FBI warned of terror risk days before 8 ISIS suspects arrested across US

'PURE CLICKBAIT': Legal experts dismiss leaked audio recordings of Supreme Court justices as 'unexceptional'

'ELICIT TRUTHS': Liberal activist defends secretly recording Supreme Court justices

